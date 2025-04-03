Bridges ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Pacers.

Bridges was efficient from the floor and also contributed in other categories despite logging a mere 24 minutes, the second time over the Hornets' last three games in which he doesn't reach the 25-minute mark. Don't be surprised if the Hornets reduce Bridges' minutes in the final days of the regular season with the team already out of playoff contention, and that would limit his fantasy upside considerably.