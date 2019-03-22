Bridges totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Bridges produced the first double-double of his career in Thursday's win, adding four assists and two steals to a big performance. Call this game an outlier, as Bridges has been highly ineffective on the court and in fantasy lineups this season.