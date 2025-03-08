Bridges totaled 46 points (15-32 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bridges was phenomenal in the loss, torching the Cavaliers for a career-high 46 points. Despite a couple of minor hiccups, Bridges has been able to put together one of the best stretches of his career over the past month. In 15 games during that time, he has averaged 23.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.