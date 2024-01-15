Bridges totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 loss to the Heat.
Bridges ended as one of three Hornets with 20 or more points while ending three boards short of a double-double in a losing effort. Bridges has tallied at least 20 points and seven rebounds in 10 games this season, having scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 14 points with 13 shots•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 24 points on 21 shots•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Pops for 24 in OT loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Impressive despite defeat•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Drops 27 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads skeleton crew•