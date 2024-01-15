Bridges totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 loss to the Heat.

Bridges ended as one of three Hornets with 20 or more points while ending three boards short of a double-double in a losing effort. Bridges has tallied at least 20 points and seven rebounds in 10 games this season, having scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.