Bridges ended with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 victory over Phoenix.

Bridges saw a balanced showing in Tuesday's contest, making an impact on both ends of the court while ending second among starters in rebounds and steals. He also finished as one of two Hornets with 20 or more points. Bridges has recorded 20 or more points in nine outings this season, doing so in six of his last 10 contests.