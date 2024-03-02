Bridges posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to Philadelphia.
Bridges has been on a tear of late, and there's a strong argument to say he's been Charlotte's best player in recent weeks, even ahead of Brandon Miller. Bridges has recorded five double-doubles across six games since the return of the league following the All-Star break, averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in that span.
