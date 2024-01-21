Bridges supplied 25 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges has been Charlotte's best player this season by a wide margin, and not even the return of LaMelo Ball, who missed Saturday's contest with an ankle problem, has generated a decrease in his figures. Bridges has scored 20 or more points in eight of his 10 appearances this month, averaging 23.0 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field in that stretch.