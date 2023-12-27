Bridges closed with 21 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Birdges notched his fifth double-double of the season, and he continues to prop up the Hornets as they continue on without LaMelo Ball (ankle). A slight downturn may be in store for Bridges once Ball returns, and he may be back in the lineup as early as this weekend. Still, Bridges will continue to make an impact at the four and provide multi-category contribution.