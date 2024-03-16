Bridges posted 17 points (6-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to the Suns.

Bridges is known for his scoring ability, but he's been getting the job done on the glass as well, and he's recorded three double-doubles over his last five appearances. In a Hornets team that got dismantled following the trade deadline and that is also missing key players due to injuries, Bridges profiles as the team's most reliable fantasy contributor. He's averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the beginning of March.