Bridges totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes in the Hornets' 118-111 loss Wednesday to the 76ers.

Making his first start of the season for the injured PJ Washington (foot), Bridges topped the 15-point mark for the first time since Jan. 24 and his eight rebounds were the most since Dec. 30. Should Washington not be able to return, look for Bridges to get the nod again. The Hornets take on the Jazz on Friday.