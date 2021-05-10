Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

The wing was initially given a 10-to-14-day timetable, so he never had much of a chance to play Tuesday, but his status will be worth keeping a close eye on as the regular season comes to a close. After Tuesday, the Hornets have just three more games remaining, so the hope is that Bridges can play in at least one to shake off any rust before the play-in tournament.