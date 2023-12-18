Bridges (not injury related) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto.

Bridges was considered unlikely to play Monday after he was denied entry into Canada due to his current legal situation. While the Hornets attempted to overturn the decision, they were unable to, and Bridges will be unavailable for the first time since returning from his 10-game suspension to begin the season. JT Thor and Nick Richards could see increased run against the Raptors, while Bridges should be available for Wednesday's game against Indiana.