Bridges had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3PT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Bridges is coming off the bench behind Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington, so his opportunities have been somewhat limited, though he played a season-high 28 minutes Sunday. Over his last two games, Bridges has totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 51 minutes.