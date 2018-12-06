Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 10 points in 20 minutes
Bridges totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bridges played 20 minutes in Wednesday's loss, ending with 10 points and very little else. Bridges is set for some additional run with Marvin Williams (shoulder) set to miss at least the next week. The rookie certainly has some upside but is yet to really break out. If you grabbed him off the waivers, it is probably worth giving him another game to see how things play out.
