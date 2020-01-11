Bridges had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-92 loss at Utah.

Bridges has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, and he has been surprisingly consistent of late since he averaging 14.3 points while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range during that stretch. He might have a bigger role on offense moving forward due to Devonte' Graham's recent struggles, but either way he should remain productive Sunday at Phoenix.