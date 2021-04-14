Bridges scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with seven rebounds and three assists in a 101-93 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Bridges cooled off a bit after scoring 20-plus points and making multiple threes in consecutive games prior to Tuesday's contest. The forward has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games and averaged 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over that span.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Commands frontcourt in narrow loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Efficient in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Starting for injured Hayward•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Plays team-high 30 minutes•