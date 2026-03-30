Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 14 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 loss to the Celtics.
Bridges was Charlotte's leading scorer through the first half of action, but the Celtics held him to just four points over the second half. The 27-year-old forward has struggled to make much of an impact over the past four games, posting meager averages of 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
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