Bridges closed Friday's 135-99 loss to the Spurs with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes.

Bridges was one of the few Charlotte players who managed to score in double digits in what was a woeful offensive showing from the Hornets, and he still struggled badly from the field compared to what he'd been doing in recent games. Despite the overall struggles, Bridges should remain one of Charlotte's go-to players on offense, and as long as he remains available and healthy, he should have a decent impact in most formats. He's averaging 21.7 points per game over his last 10 appearances while reaching the 20-point mark eight times in that stretch.