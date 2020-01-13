Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 14 points
Bridges had 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3PT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 loss at Phoenix.
Bridges extended his run of double-digit scoring performances to five games, and he is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 57.4 percent from the field over that span. He will aim to extend that solid run of form Monday at Portland.
