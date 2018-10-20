Bridges totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.

Bridges was absolutely brilliant despite seeing limited minutes in the blowout win. The rookie was quiet in the season opener, finishing with one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one dime in 15 minutes of action, and there will be nights that he disappoints, especially given that the Hornets are a deep, veteran-led team with playoff aspirations. With that being said, if Bridges can continue to turn in performances like this, even if only occasionally, he'll almost certainly earn more time as the year rolls along.