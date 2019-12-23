Bridges turned in 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges contributed across every category while snapping his three-game streak of single-digit scoring. Though he typically finishes with as many turnovers as assists, Bridges is managing fairly well-rounded per-game averages here as a sophomore after mostly struggling throughout his rookie campaign.