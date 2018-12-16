Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss
Bridges supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 loss to the Lakers.
Bridges led the team in minutes, posted a career high scoring total, and swatted two blocks for the seventh time through 28 appearances, as the lopsided score resulted in coach James Borrego turning to some of his younger players. The only consistent thing about the role Bridges has held this year has been its inconsistency, as he barely reaches double-digit minutes on some nights and then earns 20-plus minutes on others.
