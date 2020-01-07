Bridges had 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes against the Pacers on Monday.

Bridges was efficient from the field with just one miss after struggling with his shooting percentage in recent games. He also matched his second-highest assist total of the season in the game. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.