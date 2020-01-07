Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 18 in loss
Bridges had 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes against the Pacers on Monday.
Bridges was efficient from the field with just one miss after struggling with his shooting percentage in recent games. He also matched his second-highest assist total of the season in the game. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Hops on double-double train•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 15 to go with full line•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Tallies 10 points in 19 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...