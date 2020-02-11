Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 18 in ugly win
Bridges scored a game-high 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 87-76 win over the Pistons.
Neither team shot better than 37.5 percent from the floor, so Bridges' performance was fairly impressive under the circumstances. The second-year forward is emerging as one of the Hornets' go-to players, averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 threes through five games in February.
