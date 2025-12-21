Bridges produced 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 loss to the Pistons.

Bridges' two rebounds tied a season low, and he didn't chip in much in other peripheral categories. Still, his scoring ability prevented the night from being a wash, as he scored at least 18 points for the 17th time in 28 games this season. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 34.6 minutes in 2025-26.