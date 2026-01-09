Bridges chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to Indiana.

Bridges delivered a solid stat line in Thursday's loss to Indiana, drilling three triples for the 18th game this season. The 27-year-old forward remains a steady producer for Charlotte, averaging the second most combined points, rebounds, and assists on the team, only behind LaMelo Ball. Through five games in January, he's averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 threes across 34.4 minutes per contest.