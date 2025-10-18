Bridges notched 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two turnovers in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Bridges lit it up over the final three preseason games, posting averages of 23.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.3 triples per contest, so he looks more than ready to attack the 2025-26 season. He'll again be one of the key cogs in Charlotte's offense and will make for a solid, mid-round target on draft day.