Bridges posted 20 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 141-106 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges embraced a more prominent role on offense due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle), and the veteran forward responded with his 33rd performance with at least 20 points. Bridges is going through his most productive month of the season and is averaging a robust line of 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.
