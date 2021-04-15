Bridges posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old has now scored double-digit points in eight straight games, a span in which he's averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in that span. Bridges has started the past six games and should continue to start as long as Gordon Hayward (foot) is sidelined. He'll look to make it nine straight double-digit scoring outputs Friday on the road against the Nets.