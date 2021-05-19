Bridges recorded 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.

Bridges carried the Hornets offensively in this game and finished just two boards away from posting a double-double, but his efforts were not enough and Charlotte was officially eliminated from the playoffs as a result. Even though the Hornets didn't crack the postseason, Bridges enjoyed a strong season and finished with career-high marks in rebounds (6.0), assists (2.2) and blocks (0.8) per game while also scoring 12.7 points per contest on 50.3 shooting from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.