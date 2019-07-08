Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss
Bridges finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Spurs.
Bridges was superb, filling up the box score and raining in treys. With the Hornets likely focused on a slow rebuild, the sophomore forward is a solid bet to earn a large share of minutes in 2019-20.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Participating in summer league•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Efficient in season finale•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Totals 18 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another dud Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Disappointing performance Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another strong effort in loss•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.