Bridges finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Spurs.

Bridges was superb, filling up the box score and raining in treys. With the Hornets likely focused on a slow rebuild, the sophomore forward is a solid bet to earn a large share of minutes in 2019-20.