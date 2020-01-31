Bridges amassed 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.

Bridges was stellar, providing a well-rounded line while pacing Charlotte in scoring. This is the fifth time through 48 appearances this season that Bridges has gone for 20-plus points, and after a subpar rookie campaign the 21-year-old forward has taken a considerable step forward here as a sophomore.