Bridges registered 24 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Kings.

Bridges has been one of Charlotte's most reliable fantasy performers in recent weeks, hitting the 20-point plateau in five consecutive games and eight of his last nine appearances. He's averaging 22.6 points per game in that nine-game stretch.