Bridges recorded 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 132-91 loss to the Hawks.

Bridges was coming off three straight games in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but he bounced back admirably here and was remarkably efficient from the field, but his contributions didn't help Charlotte in what turned out to be a very one-sided loss. Bridges remains one of the few bright spots in an anemic Charlotte offense, averaging 21.7 points per game since the beginning of March.