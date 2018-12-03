Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores career-high 16 points
Bridges supplied 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Bridges saw the third-most minutes on the team, trailing only the starting backcourt duo of Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb. Furthermore, Bridges managed a career high scoring total. He has reached double figures in consecutive contests, but his playing time has remained rather inconsistent. If Marvin Williams (shoulder strain), who exited the game in the second quarter, misses any games, Bridges would likely benefit. However, he'll need to prove himself to coach James Borrego before he becomes a reliable option outside of deeper leagues.
