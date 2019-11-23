Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores season-high 31 points
Bridges had 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss at Washington.
Bridges topped the 30-point mark for the first time this season and while his efforts couldn't lead Charlotte to the win, they show he is on the right path after going scoreless against the Knicks on Nov. 16. The second-year forward is averaging 18.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting over his last three outings, and he should remain as one of Charlotte's main scoring threats going forward.
