Bridges had seven points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.

It was a rough shooting night for Bridges, but he brought effort on the defensive end and now has five blocks over his last two games. The Michigan State product had scored in double-figures in 13 straight games prior to Sunday.

