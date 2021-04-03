Bridges delivered 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Bridges has now logged at least 30 minutes in three of his last four appearances. He made the most of his minutes in this one and posted his second double-double over his last four games. He's accomplished that feat eight times already this season, and don't be surprised if Bridges ends up getting a bigger role Sunday against the Celtics, especially if Gordon Hayward (foot) is unable to face his former team.