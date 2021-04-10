Bridges posted 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's win at Milwaukee.

Bridges carried the Hornets offensively in this one while also contributing in several other categories across the board. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in two of his last four games and is expected to experience an uptick in his upside as long as he remains a starter with Gordon Hayward (foot) sidelined. For what is worth, Bridges is averaging 14.6 points while logging 34.6 minutes per game in five starts this season.