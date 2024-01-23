Bridges closed with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bridges scored at least 20 points for the ninth time in the past 11 games, leading the Hornets to an improbable victory. Despite trailing coming into the fourth quarter, the Hornets rallied late, led by Bridges. He has been a borderline top-50 player this season, averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. Despite the Hornets' poor record, Bridges appears locked in for a major role moving forward.