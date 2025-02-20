Bridges finished Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers with 29 points (9-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one block and five steals across 33 minutes.

LaMelo Ball had an impressive performance on both ends of the court for the Hornets, but Bridges was the one who carried the team offensively even if his shooting percentage weren't particularly efficient. The veteran will continue to operate as the Hornets' No. 2 option on offense going forward, but there's no question he's been productive in recent weeks and has reached the 25-point plateau in three of his last five appearances.