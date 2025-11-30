Bridges posted 35 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 118-111 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Bridges put the Hornets on his back, scoring 10 of his season-high 35 points during the overtime period. While his peripheral numbers left a little to be desired, managers have to be thrilled with his offensive output. With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller seemingly in and out of the lineup on a regular basis, Bridges has been able to assert himself as a primary scoring threat, averaging 22.4 points and 2.8 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per contest through the first 20 games of the season.