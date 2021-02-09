In 27 minutes off the bench, Bridges went for 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds Monday during the Hornets' 119-94 victory over the Rockets.

Bridges has now recorded double-doubles in consecutive games for the first time this season and his 19 points are most he's scored in a game since Jan. 8. He will look to continue his mini hot streak when the Hornets take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday.