Bridges amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 20 minutes during Friday's Team USA victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Bridges scored 13 of his 20 points during a third-quarter run that saw Team USA take control of what was an entertaining game. Bridges has been much better of late for the Hornets, putting up top-80 numbers over the past two weeks. The Hornets have already exceeded many expectations this season and are undoubtedly going to look to their youth moving forward. Despite a number of questions remaining, Bridges should be able to be a consistent 12-team asset the rest of the way.