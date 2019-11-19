Hornets' Miles Bridges: Seeing role reduced
Bridges has seen only 22.7 minutes per game across the past three contests, averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
With Nicolas Batum returning from injury and seemingly in a role of 25-plus minutes, Bridges' playing time has been reduced. It's not clear if this will stick the entire season, but the Hornets are, surprisingly, in the playoff mix. As long as that's the case, Batum is presumably guaranteed a significant role. Bridges is a low-usage player, so his fantasy value largely hinges on a sizeable workload. He may become a drop candidate sooner than later if this continues.
