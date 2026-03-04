Bridges totaled 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 victory over Dallas.

Since returning from his suspension, Bridges is still searching for his form. Over his last three games, he's shooting just 36.7 percent from the field with averages of 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.