Bridges recorded two points (2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Bulls.

With Cody Zeller returning from a broken hand, he and Bismack Biyombo accounted for 39 of the Hornets' minutes at center. That shifted PJ Washington more to power forward, leaving less time available for Bridges at the position. Bridges was extremely conservative in Friday's game, taking no field goal attempts, and he was sloppy with the ball too, committing four turnovers. The third-year forward out of Michigan State has been wildly inconsistent this season, scoring fewer than five points in five of his 15 appearances, and he's hit the 20-point mark just twice.