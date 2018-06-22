Hornets' Miles Bridges: Selected by Clippers, traded to Hornets
Bridges was selected by the Clippers with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Then was traded along with two second-round picks to Charlotte in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Bridges, out of Michigan State, averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward projects as a jack-of-all-trades role player. He can attack the lane, finish around the basket and has the shooting mechanics to potentially be a quality three-point shooter at the NBA level (36.4 percent last season on 195 attempts). Questions remain about what position suits him best, however. He doesn't have great ballhandling for the small forward spot, and his lack of length isn't ideal for power forward.
