Bridges ended Friday's 109-95 loss to the Bulls with 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes.

Bridges was eased back into action Friday, logging 25 minutes, during which time he fell just short of a double-double. His shooting left a lot to be desired, going just 5-of-16 from the field. However, given this was his first game since re-injuring his knee, it is certainly a good sign for his immediate playing future. Look for Bridges to play a little more when the Hornets host the 76ers on Monday.