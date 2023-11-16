Bridges is eligible to return to the Hornets' active roster for Friday's contest versus the Bucks after serving his 30-game suspension, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign and the first 10 games of this season due to a domestic violence case. While there are still ongoing court procedures, Bridges has been cleared to play, starting with Friday's contest. The 25-year-old forward started in all 80 of his appearances in 2021-22 but could be eased back into the rotation upon his return.